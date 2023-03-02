After the award ceremony The Best for the Best Male Player awarded by FIFA, won by Lionel Messi for what was done in the World Cup in Qatar 2022 In which he established himself with the Argentine team, it was Karim Benzemá, who was nominated in the shortlist along with “10” and Kylian Mbappé, who threw a dart on his Instagram account, generating much controversy.
The French forward of Real Madrid he reposted an image on his networks that highlighted the statistics of his performance during the last season in which he scored 63 goals, which were of great help so that the “Merengue” team could win the 14th Champions League in its history.
Benzema received another post in which they uploaded videos with his goals and the acronym in English GOAT (Greatest of all time in Spanish), igniting the flame even more, on a day in which his account had a lot of activity and all related to his opinion on the unfair award received by Messi.
Far from being silent the crack of the PSG of France decided to upload two images on his official account of the social network Instagram to remember the celebrations after the victory against the French team in Qatar, where Benzemá was not present, as if to show the striker why the award he received was fair and deserved, lifting the most important trophy that can be obtained.
Although he did not mention it, it is speculated that the publication was for Benzemá: in the first photo he can be seen with a huge smile with the trophy in his hands as he is carried across the field of play, while in the second he is kissing the cup. Will the French respond this time?
