Karim Benzema warms up the return leg of the Champions League against Chelsea

Karim Benzema
Juanjo Martin. Eph
The quarterfinal match will be this Tuesday.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
April 11, 2022, 06:44 AM
Karim Benzema, Real Madrid’s French striker, assured that the two-goal advantage achieved at Stamford Bridge should not change the approach of his team at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium, where he said they must go out to “win”.
“The key to the second leg is to play like in the first leg, play a game to win, go in for the game and show that we want to go through to the semi-final”, assured Benzema at the collection of the Mahou ‘Five Star Player’ award for the month of March, chosen by the fans.
French numbers
Benzema, author this season of 37 goals in 37 games, He acknowledged that he does not keep secrets so that his performance improves every year.
He has already surpassed his best goalscoring record and is being the great benchmark for Real Madrid on the way to conquering LaLiga Santander and the fight for the Champions League.
“I don’t know what my secret is, I always work harder every day in training and prepare myself to be ready for the match”, manifested.
EFE
April 11, 2022, 06:44 AM
