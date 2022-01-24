Karim Benzema, victim of the thieves

Spanish police investigate a robbery at the house of Karim Benzema, which would have occurred on Sunday while the player of the Real Madrid He was playing a league match against Elche, police sources told AFP.

The robbery occurred in the house that the striker has in the Madrid town of San Sebastián de los Reyes while he was playing against Elche in a match on matchday 22 of the League (2-2).

“The player realized what happened when he got home after the match and found the whole house in a turmoil,” according to these same sources, who point out that, for now, the objects that could have been stolen are not known.

According to the first investigations, the thieves would have jumped the exterior fence of the property and then entered the house breaking a window.

Benzema thus joins other footballers whose homes were robbed taking advantage of the fact that they were playing their matches.

In October 2019, the Spanish Civil Guard and Europol announced the dismantling of a network of thieves whose main targets were Atlético and Real Madrid players.

The Spanish media then pointed out that among the victims of this organization were Karim Benzema himself or the Brazilian Casemiro of Real Madrid, as well as the Ghanaian Thomas Partey, a former player of Atlético de Madrid.

