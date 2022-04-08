Karim Benzema: the record that can break Messi and Ronaldo

The French Karim Benzema, author of a new triplet with Real Madrid, this Wednesday in the visit to Chelsea (1-3), He approached just one goal from the leader of the scorers in the current European Champions League, the Pole Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich).

After the dispute of the first leg of the quarterfinals of the tournament, the differences are reduced.

By brand in home-and-away games

Lewandowski failed to score in Bayern’s 1-0 loss at Villarreal and continues with 12 points.

Benzema now has 11 goals and he still has games to go to be the top scorer in the competition.

The Frenchman reached six goals in three qualifying games and was two behind the Argentine Lionel Messi and four behind the Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, who are at the forefront of the ranking of scorers in that instance.

Messi was eight when he scored that number in the 2011-2012 contest, while Ronaldo has eight, in the 2013-14 tournament.

Karim Benzema still has the option of equaling and surpassing them, if Madrid continues to advance to the round.

