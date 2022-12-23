Golden Ball at the height of his career, Karim Benzema missed due to injury Qatar World Cup-2022 and this Monday he announced his withdrawal from the national team, with which he has had a stormy relationship throughout his successful career.

On the day he turns 35, Benzema used social networks to put an end to the troubled relationship with the ‘Bleus’: “I have written my story and ours ends.”

It has been a day after the French subchampionship, after falling with Argentinain Qatar-2022, an appointment to which he arrived with the mission of definitively reconciling with the tricolor team, but that ended for him before it even began.

A thigh injury on Saturday in training already in Dohathree days before France’s debut against Australiamade him leave the list of Didier Deschamps at the last moment and return to Spainto the Real Madrid facilities, where he has lived his greatest joys.

The misfortune of the injury to this center forward came just at the moment when France was beginning to idolize him after having long been disowned for his image as a bad boy and his involvement in the “sextape case”, his darkest memory.

The Spanish media have taken on the task of seeking their reactions to what happened at the World Cup in Qatar and the decision not to continue with the team.

They assure in that country that the Real Madrid forward has stopped following the majority of the French team that played in the World Cup on their social networks.

It is said that he only follows five of the players: Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouaméni, and Kylian Mbappé, Raphael Varane and Marcus Thuram.

