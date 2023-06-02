Friday, June 2, 2023
Karim Benzema stops the rumors dead, but in Saudi Arabia they say otherwise

June 2, 2023
Karim Benzema stops the rumors dead, but in Saudi Arabia they say otherwise


Benzema celebrates against Barcelona.

The Frenchman is the center of attraction for his possible departure from Real Madrid.

The state television channel of Saudi Arabia reported this Thursday that the French striker Karim Benzema has accepted “a record offer” from the Al Ittihad club, amid rumors about the departure of the Real Madrid attacker for the Arab country.

According to Saudi television sources Al EjbariyaBenzema “is a few steps away from signing a contract” for two seasons with the Al Ittihada club that will make “a record transfer” to the player, whose contract with Real Madrid expires at the end of this month of June.
He said no

The chain did not offer more details of the agreement or the alleged contract of the Frenchman.

This information has been released the same day that Benzema himself put a stop to the rumors of his joining a Saudi club and assured that he enjoys his present every day, that “reality is not the internet” and maintains the illusion of “a child ” daily in the sports city of Real Madrid.

“At the moment I’m here, I enjoy every day, I train well and there’s a game this Sunday,” he said after receiving the Marca Leyenda. “Why am I going to talk about the future if I am at Real Madrid? The internet speaks and reality is not the internet,” he added.

In addition, Benzema made clear the enthusiasm with which he attends his training sessions with the white team every day.

“I am proud of my work and I enjoy every training session at Madrid and every match. That is the most important thing, to enjoy when I go to valdebebas It’s not a job, the day it is I don’t want any more. I enjoy football like kids and in my head I’m still a kid,” he said.

EFE

