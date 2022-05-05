Karim Benzema, pure goal, goes after Cristiano Ronaldo’s historical record

Karim Benzema, with the penalty goal that marked Manchester City in the second leg of the Champions League semi-finalsreached fifteen goals in the competition and was two short of Cristiano Ronaldo’s record, who signed 17 in the 2013/14 season.

The French striker scored Real Madrid’s 3-1 victory with which he qualified his team, which will face Liverpool in the final of the continental competition.

After Ronaldo’s record

If he scores a couple of goals, he will equal Cristiano, who has the best scoring record in a single season in the Champions League.

In addition, his teammate Rodrygo Goes scored a brace against City with which he reached five goals and allowed Real Madrid to play extra time. The Brazilian striker gave life to his teammates when they lost 0-1 against the English team and was eliminated.

With their successes in the 90th and 91st minutes, Carlo Ancelotti’s team lengthened the match. For his part, Manchester City’s Franco-Algerian midfielder Riyad Mahrez celebrated his seventh goal of the season to put Manchester City ahead with 17 minutes left in the match.

Mahrez was successful with a pass from Bernardo Silva with which he beat Thinaut Courtois and equaled Leipzig’s French player Christopher Nkunku in the top scorers table.

In addition, at Liverpool, Sadio Mané reached five goals after scoring against Villarreal. The Senegalese striker closed the scoring at the La Cerámica stadium with the third that gave victory to his team (2-3). In addition, in the English team, the Colombian Luis Díaz scored his fourth goal and the Brazilian Fabinho debuted in the competition.

Villarreal players Boulaye Dia and Francis Coquelin also scored their first goal in the Champions League. Both celebrated two goals that were insufficient for the team from Castellón to reach the final.

EFE

