The French striker Karim Benzema he left France’s training for the World Cup in Qatar this Saturday, seems totally out of the question for his team’s debut next Tuesday and, according to ‘Le Parisien’, he will miss the entire World Cup in Qatar.

“Finally, the conclusion is final. After passing the exams in the afternoon at the Aspetar hospital, the quintessential clinic in Doha, the Frenchman must lose the World Cup, according to our information,” advances the media in question.

Benzema, ‘out of the World Cup’

Benzema celebrates with France.

The Real Madrid player felt severe muscle pain in his right legin a different area from the one that had been bothering him in recent weeks and that had caused him, until now, not to train with the rest of the team.

The 34-year-old Ballon d’Or player joined collective training this Saturday for the first time, but, after participating in several exercises, in which the coach, Didier Deschamps, included him in the starting group, he had to leave the session.

Deschamps has until next Monday, the eve of France’s debut, to summon a new squad if he loses a player through injury. The team has already had to deal with the loss of center-back Presnel Kimpembe and striker Christophe Nkunku, replaced respectively by Axel Disasi and Kolo Muani. But the drop of

Benzema would be heavierdue to the good performance that the Ballon d’Or had been having with the French team, in which he had become a key part of the Deschamps team as an offensive partner with Kylian Mbappé.

His presence in France’s debut against Australia was already in doubt, due to the discomfort the footballer was going through, who in the last month has only played a little less than half an hour with Real Madrid.

A “muscular fatigue” in which many saw his desire to preserve his physique for the World Cup, a theory refuted by the footballer himself, who assured that he did not feel one hundred percent.

The striker was not at the World Cup in Russia, removed from the team by Deschamps after being accused of complicity in blackmail, a case that earned him a prison sentence without serving. After three and a half years of absence, the coach lifted his veto before the last Euro Cup, in which he began to reveal himself as an important figure in the team, in parallel to the great performances that he was signing with Real Madrid.

It is not the first disappointment that Benzema would take in a World Cup. In South Africa in 2010, when at the age of 22 he was one of the most promising strikers in France and was already at Real Madrid, he was left out of the group because he was not the undisputed starter at his club, despite the fact that he had scored two goals in the phase classification.

The footballer did not hide his bitterness. Four years later, already with Deschamps on the bench, he signed a great performance in Brazil, where he was the undisputed starter, he scored three goals in the group stage but could not avoid the elimination of the Gauls in the quarterfinals against a launched Germany.

The following year the blackmail scandal broke out, which separated him from the team and left him out of the European Championship that France played on its territory. He returned in mid-2021, on the eve of another Euro Cup, the third he has played with France.

The main candidate to replace Benzema in the eleven against Australia is the veteran Olivier Giroud, 36, who has returned to the team after months of absence and who is two goals away from equaling Thierry Henry as France’s all-time top scorer.

*With EFE

