Karim Benzema, in training on Saturday. PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU (AFP)

After a week of great uncertainty, Karim Benzema (Lyon, 35 years old) is already history at Real Madrid. The club announced this Sunday morning that the French forward is leaving the white team after 14 seasons. Everything indicates that his destiny will be Saudi Arabia, from whose League he has received a million-dollar offer. The communication took place less than seven hours after the last game of the course, against Athletic at the Bernabéu (6:30 p.m., Movistar), where he will say goodbye to the fans.

The confusion had been great in recent days around the player. On Thursday at noon, his departure from the Castellana was considered a matter of hours. In the club offices they admitted that the attacker had a dizzying economic proposal; however, suddenly everything stopped. Madrid assured that Benzema had one more year on his contract (he had renewed, he pointed out, by virtue of a clause for winning the Ballon d’Or), and that same afternoon, in an act in Brand, the French fed the doubts. He did not resolve the issue with a “I stay”, but he said: “Reality is not the internet.” Those statements caused a vacuum abroad, which went from almost certainty to confusion.

Frenchman Karim Benzema during his presentation as a striker for Real Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on July 9, 2009.

Frenchman Karim Benzema during his presentation as a striker for Real Madrid, at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium on July 9, 2009.

The last public words on his case came from Carlo Ancelotti, who on Saturday, in the press conference prior to the duel with Athletic, first showed little concreteness and then pointed out: “He has a one-year contract, so here we have no doubts” . Twelve hours later, the intrigue ended with the announcement of the departure of Benzema, who according to the entity received the letter of freedom.

His departure causes a great convulsion in the Real Madrid attack, which must now go on the market in search of a starting nine when he did not expect it. His idea months ago was to sign a substitute to accompany Benzema, but this unexpected goodbye alters all sporting plans. On Saturday the end of the stage of Marco Asensio, the first offensive relay, was also known. Between the two they have scored 42 goals this season: 30 for the French and 12 for the Balearic Islands. The arrival of Joselu Mato, from Espanyol, is expected as a complement, although the hole is gigantic and Madrid requires big game. Right now, he only has Rodrygo and Vinicius for the entire attack. In return, the games of Benzema (12 million net), Asensio (about 6), Hazard (part of the annual salary was saved with the exit agreement) and Mariano (4.5) release a not inconsiderable part of the salary mass.

Benzema’s goodbye consummates a very eventful and frustrating campaign for the striker. Just a year ago he lifted the League and the Champions League with Madrid; he became the great favorite for the Ballon d’Or, which he later won; and he was heading towards the World Cup, his last great aspiration in football after five years expelled from the French team. However, his trajectory soon took a turn for the worse when he returned from summer vacation. First with a month-long injury in September and, above all, due to a physical problem (“muscular fatigue”, as Madrid insisted) that left him in the infirmary the month before the Qatar appointment. When he landed in Doha, it all blew up in his face very quickly. A medical report from the French team (“touched the quadriceps of the left thigh”) before the debut led to his abrupt departure from the concentration at dawn and taking the first regular morning flight to Madrid a few hours after learning of his injury. That march, with conflicting versions between him and Didier Deschamps, and his final farewell to Les Bleus added more acid to a far from easy personal campaign.

More goals than football

“We are sure that he will return to the level of last season,” Ancelotti insisted before and after the World Cup. His performance this 2023, however, barely took off a few afternoons. Enough to reach 30 goals this season with Madrid (a figure only surpassed in three of his 14 campaigns), but within a lower overall performance compared to previous seasons, when he made the big leap after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo .

In recent days, a Benzema has been seen with little weight on the field and elusive outside. He refused to speak even when he scored three triplets in April and, as captain, he did not appear formally either when winning the Copa del Rey or after the defeat (4-0) suffered by the white team in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against to City. That tie and the Cup final once again showed the flattest version of him on the pitch. Outside, the always special character of him had sharpened. This Tuesday, at 12:00, he will once again stand in front of a microphone together with Florentino Pérez at the farewell ceremony six months after his last press conference.

Until his slowdown this season, CR’s 2018 march uncovered a Karim unknown to date, much more punctual with the goal and without losing the influence in the associative game that always characterized him. Heavily discussed for almost a decade by a sector of the Bernabéu that demanded more skillful finishing, he began an escalation that culminated in the best season of his career (44 goals and 15 assists last time) and the Ballon d’Or. The Benzema that no one had seen imagined and, a year later, the exit that nobody saw coming until a week ago.

He leaves with 647 games (the fifth most, behind Raúl, Casillas, Sanchís and Ramos), 353 goals (only surpassed by Cristiano) and 25 titles (five Champions, four Leagues, three Cups, five Club World Cups, four European Super Cups and many others from Spain). Due to obligations of the script, Madrid changes the season ahead.

