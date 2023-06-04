Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Frenchman Karim Benzema brought down the curtain on 14 years of brilliance and creativity with Real Madrid, during which he was able to win all possible championships and titles, and became the second most player to score championships with Real Madrid after Brazilian Marcelo (25 championships). As soon as the official announcement of the departure of this French star, who won the Ballon d’Or 2022, and who became one of the legends of the “royal” club, the Spanish press began links of praise, flattery and praise, for this star who has always delighted millions of “Merengue” fans around the world with his goals, high performance and passes that I made a lot of goals for his teammates, especially the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who owes a lot of credit to this French star, for the goals he scored with Real before his departure.

And the “AS” newspaper wrote on its website, saying: It is your right, Karim, to decide your fate, after all that you have provided for the Real. The famous journalist Thomas Roncero wrote in his article in the same newspaper on its website: Karim is gone, the legend with imaginary goals that deserve to be entered into “archeology museums.”

And he added, “You, Karim, knew how to get out of the “Aladdin lamp” to invent something new after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo.

He commented: You deserve your goals to go to the famous French Louvre Museum, and now you have become the second best scorer in the history of the club, and left behind legends such as Raul, Di Stefano, Hugo Sanchez and Santillana. And you will always remain, Karim, in the hearts of the Madridists, and good luck to you wherever you go.

As for the Madrid newspaper “Marca”, it suggested making a “photo record” of Benzema’s career in the Real shirt, which includes the most important and beautiful moments during his career, such as his signing of the first contract with Real Madrid in 2009, and the first goal he scored in the Meringue shirt against Deportivo La Coruña, and the most prominent moments that reveal About his talent and outstanding skills as a striker, including his three “hat-trick” goals against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, and his three goals also against Barcelona in the semi-finals of the King’s Cup this season, along with his pictures with all the cups and shields that he obtained over 14 years with “The Blancos”.

While the Catalan newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” talked about Benzema’s career from its beginnings, especially during the first three years from 2010 to 2013, and said under the title: From the little cat to the legend: “Jose Mourinho, during his training period for Real at the time, described Benzema as a cat, and here he is.” Today he has become a legend. The three newspapers went further than Benzema’s departure, and these three newspapers, “Marca”, “AS” and “Mundo Deportivo”, asked some questions, including: Who will be the new “captain” of Real Madrid? And who will replace Karim at the center of the spear? The answer will be revealed in the coming days.