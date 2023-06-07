Karim Benzema: it’s official, he’s going to football in Saudi Arabia

the saudi club Al Ittihad announced this Tuesday the signing of the French Karim Benzema until 2026 after the one who was captain of the real Madrid said goodbye to his fans after 14 seasons.

“I’m excited to see you in Jeddah,” the Algerian-born Frenchman said in Arabic at the end of the announcement video, referring to the Saudi coastal city that will host his new team for the next three seasons.

“Benzema is from Ittihad,” the Saudi club said in a brief tweet on its official Twitter account, which presented a video of Benzema signing his new contract along with the black and yellow kit that he will wear and in which the number 2026 was shown .

Karim Benzema said goodbye to Real Madrid today as the player with the most titles in the history of the white club, proud to have made history in “the best club in the world”, admitting that his “dream” was to retire in white, but opting for ” another opportunity” that opens up for him in Arab football.

Benzema thus joins other soccer stars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, who the Saudi league is recruiting for millions of euros in its new campaign to promote the country. The amount Benzema will charge is unknown, although this week Saudi state television Al Ijbariya indicated that it is a “record” contract, without giving further details.

EFE