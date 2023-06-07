Karim Benzema: it’s official, he’s going to football in Saudi Arabia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Karim Benzema.
Karim Benzema.
“I’m very excited,” said the French striker.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
the saudi club Al Ittihad announced this Tuesday the signing of the French Karim Benzema until 2026 after the one who was captain of the real Madrid said goodbye to his fans after 14 seasons.
“I’m excited to see you in Jeddah,” the Algerian-born Frenchman said in Arabic at the end of the announcement video, referring to the Saudi coastal city that will host his new team for the next three seasons.
(Shakira: neither Piqué, Cruise, Buttler, nor Hamilton; they filter what would be their new goal) (James Rodríguez reacts after not being called up to the Colombian National Team for friendlies)
Goals
“Benzema is from Ittihad,” the Saudi club said in a brief tweet on its official Twitter account, which presented a video of Benzema signing his new contract along with the black and yellow kit that he will wear and in which the number 2026 was shown .
Karim Benzema said goodbye to Real Madrid today as the player with the most titles in the history of the white club, proud to have made history in “the best club in the world”, admitting that his “dream” was to retire in white, but opting for ” another opportunity” that opens up for him in Arab football.
Benzema thus joins other soccer stars, such as Cristiano Ronaldo, who the Saudi league is recruiting for millions of euros in its new campaign to promote the country. The amount Benzema will charge is unknown, although this week Saudi state television Al Ijbariya indicated that it is a “record” contract, without giving further details.
(Dani Alves: Joana Sanz changes the speech and ‘raises welts’ in an interview) (Germán Chaves: images of pain upon the arrival of mortal remains in Chocontá)
EFE
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Karim #Benzema #official #hes #football #Saudi #Arabia
Leave a Reply