Karim Benzema is injured and could miss the entire World Cup, according to the press

The striker, who was not at Russia 2018, will not play in France’s debut. There is high alert.
November 19, 2022, 02:03 PM
Karim Benzemawho withdrew injured this Saturday from group training with the French team, will undergo medical examinations throughout the afternoon to determine the nature and severity of his injury, a source close to the French team told the AFP agency, who debuts in the World Cup on Tuesday against Australia.
Benzema has France in suspense
The Real Madrid forward, injured since October in a thigh, participated this Saturday in his first group session since the start of the concentration of ‘les Bleus’, on Monday in Clairefontaine.
According to the newspaper L’Équipe, “Karim Benzema will not participate, at least, in the first match of ‘les Blues’ against Australia on Tuesday” Said medium also contemplates that Benzema misses the entire Cup.
In case of withdrawal, Didier Deschamps can replace the player until Monday, the eve of his entry into the fray in Qatar.
