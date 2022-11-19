Another one that adds to a long list of injured. It was reported that Karim Benzema came out with a problem from training for the French team.
After the second training session for the current world champions, it was reported that the Real Madrid striker had to stop and not finish training.
However, the French federation has not made a statement regarding the injury in question or its severity. Thus, speculation and different reports indicate that he could even leave the call.
What is certain is that his participation in the opening match of France against Australia is ruled out.
#Karim #Benzema #injured #participation #Qatar #World #Cup #doubt
