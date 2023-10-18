Karim Benzema, a player for Al Ittihad in the Saudi Arabian league, was accused by the French Interior Minister, Gerald Darmanin, of having “notorious links” with a Muslim terrorist group, in the midst of the escalation of the war between Israel and Palestine.

Mr. Benzema has links, everyone knows it, it is notorious, with the Muslim Brotherhood.

The statements by the French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, that the footballer Karim Benzema has links with the Muslim Brotherhood generated controversy in the country this Wednesday after initially going unnoticed.

“Mr. Benzema has links, everyone knows it, it is notorious, with the Muslim Brotherhood,” Darmanin said in recent days on the television channel cnews.

French senator asks to withdraw Benzema’s nationality

We must request the loss of nationality. We cannot accept that a dual French national…

The French senator Valérie Boyer was the last to speak out on the controversial issue and showed her point of view in a striking allusion: she asked that the forward’s French nationality be withdrawn.

“If the statements of the Minister of the Interior are true, we must consider sanctions against Karim Benzema. An initially symbolic sanction would be to withdraw the Ballon d’Or. Finally, we must request the loss of nationality. We cannot accept that a double nationalized Frenchman, known internationally, could disgrace and even betray his country in this way,” the senator from the Les Républicains Bouches-du-Rhône party said in a statement.

What did Minister Darmanin say about Benzema?

The minister had previously been asked about the message that the former Real Madrid player had posted on social networks in support of the Palestinian people, which contrasted with his silence regarding terrorist attacks of Hamas against Israel on the 7th.

Darmanin considered that players of Benzema’s fame “have a responsibility” and influence on the youth that could have led them to be more even-tempered.

But it was later, when responding to a question about his Government’s actions to counter jihadist terrorism in French territory, when Darmanin launched his accusation against the footballer. “For weeks now I have been particularly interested (…) in the Muslim Brotherhood“said the minister, who at that time alluded to Benzema’s alleged links with that Islamist group, recognized as terrorist by Saudi Arabia, the country in which the former Madrid player now plays.

This part of the minister’s statements, made at a time when France reinforced security on its border with Belgium after the Islamist attack in Brussels on Monday afternoon, They were not echoed in France until they were picked up late on Tuesday by some Spanish media.

This Wednesday, sources from the Ministry of the Interior justified the accusation launched by Darmanin in several actions of the player that constitute “a drift towards a hard, rigorous Islam, characteristic of the ideology” of the Muslim Brotherhood “which consists of disseminating Islamic norms in different spaces of society, especially in sports.

In statements to RMC SportInterior sources recalled several cases in which Benzema was involved, such as his refusal to sing La Marseillesa in matches with France or his “proselytizing” on social networks “in favor of the Muslim cult.”

They also remembered that The forward was photographed next to the Meaux imam, investigated in the context of the murder of Professor Samuel Paty, beheaded in 2020 by an Islamist of Chechen origin.

Another example is Benzema’s support for Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, who published a message wishing “that the Almighty disfigure this trash” of Emmanuel Macron and “all his disciples who, in the name of freedom of expression, insult the faith of more than 1.5 billion Muslims.”

For the Interior, all these cases do not allow him to be taken to court, but “they constitute a particularly ambiguous signal for an athlete who has so many audiences.”

Benzema, 35, who played 97 international matches before ending his career with the French national team in 2022 due to constant disagreements with the coach, Didier Deschamps, has been playing for Al-Ittihad since this season, after 14 seasons in the Real Madrid.

Last day 15 sent a message of support to the Palestinian people through social networks: “All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza, victims once again of those unjust bombings from which neither women nor children are saved.”

Other French footballers also showed their support for the Palestinian people without having condemned the Hamas attack. This is the case of Betic Nabil Fekir, who showed his “unfailing support for the Palestinian people” who “suffered from ‘apartheid’ for too long.”

