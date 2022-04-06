Thursday, April 7, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Karim Benzema: his great headers for Real Madrid against Chelsea

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 6, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
4
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema.

The French striker scored the first two goals for the Spanish team at Stamford Bridge.

In the great Champions League match, Real Madrid began to set conditions.

At minute 21, Frenchman Karim Benzema headed in a goal that seemed to come from the precision of his right foot.

Then, just three minutes later, the French striker scored the second.Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Benzema’s first goalthe second header

SPORTS

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Karim #Benzema #great #headers #Real #Madrid #Chelsea

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

An Arab mission in Moscow..Are there any chances of mediation to stop the war?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.