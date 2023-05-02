Karim Benzema was aiming to start for tonight’s match against Real Sociedad. The Frenchman has in mind winning the ”Pichichi” trophy and everything suggested that after his last hat trick against Almería he would be back at Anoeta to continue cutting goals from Robert Lewandowski, who is two goals above the current Ballon d’Or .
In the press conference prior to the game, Ancelotti was asked about Karim, and he said that he was a bit tired but if he was well enough to play, of course he would play. Well, Real Madrid announced this morning the call to travel to the Basque Country and the Frenchman was not among those selected. At the moment, Real Madrid has not issued any medical report regarding the Frenchman, so it is possible that it is a simple rest or a precaution before the imminence of the La Cartuja match and the tie against City in the Champions League.
As casualties, Real Madrid arrives with: Benzema, Modrić, Camavinga, Vinícius, Alaba and Mendy and has promoted the following players from the subsidiary: Nico Paz, Arribas, Dotor, Alvaro Rodriguez.
Real Madrid has a pending match in LaLiga against Real Sociedad before facing the 3 most important days of the year. On Saturday they will play the Copa del Rey Final against Osasuna and on Tuesday the first leg of the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabéu. Winning the Cup Final is within the head of Madrid’s top brass, they believe that the dynamics with which the team reaches the Champions League will be key to the future of the tie.
If everything goes as planned, Karim Benzema will be ready and surely Luka Modric could have minutes. The other players who have been left out of this call will be available.
