The French striker Karim Benzema used social networks to accuse the coach Didier Deschamps of lying in a recent interview in which he assured that the Real Madrid player had admitted that his injury meant the end of the World Cup for him and he had left Qatar.

“But what audacity!”, published on his Instagram account the Golden Ball of 2022, along with a capture with excerpts from the interview granted by Deschamps to the French newspaper Le Figaro.

That message was also accompanied by the icon of a clown face. He then added a video in which a man says to the camera: “Liar. You lie, a real liar, yes, a big liar.”

Photo: Karim Benzema’s Instagram

On these images Benzema wrote “sacred Didier, good night…” The tense relationship between the two had been a source of controversy in the past Qatar World Cup, that Benzema left just before the start, due to injury.

According to the French press, the Ballon d’Or did not feel well treated by the coach, who did not give him time to recover, nor by the medical staff, who forced his return to the team too much after the problems he had in the months before the World Cup. .

Benzema was in favor of staying in the French concentration to have an option to cure his injury and be able to participate in a game. But the night he left the concentration he published a message in which he assured that he preferred to leave to leave his place to another colleague.

the antecedent

Deschamps did not summon anyone and faced the competition with 25 players, a list that remained at 24 when during the first game of France against Australia the left back Lucas Hernandez he was injured and had to leave the national team.

By then, he could no longer be replaced. The footballer’s entourage considers that the message leaked from the national team that coexistence improved without him in the group, a theory that his Real Madrid teammate denied Aurelien Tchouameni tAfter France’s first game in the World Cup.

In the interview with Le Figaro, Deschamps denied a bad relationship with the Real Madrid player and assured that he himself considered that he was not ready to play in the tournament.

In addition, he assured that Benzema left on his own initiative without previously confirming his decision to leave.

Shortly after the end of the World Cup, where France was second after losing in the last game against Argentina, Benzema said goodbye to the French team.

EFE