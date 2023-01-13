the belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtoisthe Croatian midfielder Luka Modric and the French striker Karim Benzema They are part of the 2022 ‘ideal eleven’ of the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS), in which Real Madrid and PSG, with Achraf Hakimi, Leo Messi and Kylian Mbappé, are the two teams with the most representatives

The conquest of the latest edition of the Champions League in addition to LaLiga Santander together with the European and Spanish Super Cups in 2022 by Real Madrid, leaves three of its great references in the ideal team of the IFFHS.

(Strong reaction from Antonela Roccuzzo after Shakira’s strong song to Piqué)

(Gerard Piqué, after Shakira, receives a second blow in less than 24 hours)

The eleven is made up of Courtois, Achraf Hakimi, Josko Gvardiol, Virgil Van Dijk, Alphonso Davies, Luka Modric, Kevin De Bruyne, Leo Messi, Mbappé, Benzema and Erling Haaland. The IFFHS named Courtois the best goalkeeper in the world and Carlo Ancelotti the best club manager.

more brands

As captain, Karim Benzema made his Super Cup debut with a penalty goal against Valencia and now, in the final, he has the chance to beat Hristo Stoichkov and Txiki Beguiristain whom he has already matched with six goals scored in the tournament.

In the next game on Sunday, January 15, he could equal or surpass Raul Gonzalez White who left the mark in seven goals in the competition and be guarded by Lionel Messi waiting, perhaps, next year to surpass him. Well, the Argentine leads the historical scorers table with 14 goals.

According to Mister Chip, Karim Benzema with the solitary goal he scored against Valencia, got into a top 3 that is only surpassed for now by Raúl González and Lionel Messi.

The Argentine is the only active competitor, but left the Barcelona. So the road is left to Karim alone with the intention of overcoming it.

(Piqué, betrayed by his mother? Unexpected reaction to Shakira’s strong song)

(In Arabia they want Messi: this is the juicy offer for the Argentine)

Sports