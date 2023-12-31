When Karim Benzema Joining Saudi club Al Ittihad this year on a lucrative contract, the Ballon d'Or seemed to have a comfortable path to retirement, but the 36-year-old Frenchman is now suffering the wrath of fans for his performance in recent games. This added to his unexpected disappearance in the last few hours, in which his whereabouts were unknown.

The winner of the 2022 Ballon d'Or is the focus of criticism from the press in Saudi Arabia for his poor performance and the poor results of the team led by the Argentine Marcelo 'the Doll' Gallardo. Benzema, being the great figure of the club, is taking all the shots.

The fans who cheered him upon his arrival in June, when hundreds of drones formed above the 62,000-seat stadium the face of a roaring tiger, the team's animal symbol, They laugh today at “kitty” Benzema.



The final blow came last Tuesday in the stellar duel against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, a game in which Benzema was a total 'ghost' and saw his former Real Madrid teammate shine, who scored two goals and won the duel. personal with his team's 5-2 victory.

Since that meeting, there was no news about Karim Benzema, who disappeared from the club, did not attend training on Thursday and Friday, does not answer his cell phone and closed his official account. Instagram.

Where was Benzema?

In the midst of the mystery, news of the French footballer's whereabouts is finally known.

It has been confirmed that the club's relationship with the player, who has a contract until 2026, has not ended hastily, and that The player was absent because he had the right to an early vacation with a “special permit.”



According to the Spanish newspaper Marca, the player has a foot problem and has this time to recover, because the winter holidays have started in Saudi Arabia and will last until February 4. We will have to wait when the footballer reports again and how his relationship with the team and the fans will continue.

Karim Benzema this season has played 20 games with Al-Ittihan in all competitions and has scored 12 goals and provided five assists.

