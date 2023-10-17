The French striker Karim Benzema, today an Al Ittihad player, was accused by the Minister of the Interior of his country, Gérald Darmanin, of having “notorious links” with a Muslim terrorist group, amid the escalation of the war between Israel and Palestine.

In an interview with Cnews, Darmanin assured that “Mr. Karim Benzema has notorious links with the Muslim Brotherhood,” an Islamic organization that is considered terrorist in France.

The official’s statement appears days after Benzema referred to the conflict on social networks. “All our prayers for the inhabitants of Gaza who are once again victims of these unjust bombings that do not spare women and children,” wrote the former Real Madrid attacker on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Toutes nos pières pour les habitants de Gaza victimes une fois de plus de ces bombardements injustes qui n’épargnent ni femmes ni enfants. — Karim Benzema (@Benzema) October 15, 2023

The message, written last Sunday, has generated different reactions, one of them very violent, from a former player who was a rival of Benzema in the Spanish League, the Israeli goalkeeper Dudu Aouate, who played, among other teams, in Mallorca, Deportivo de La Coruña and Racing de Santander.

Citing Benzema’s original tweet, Aouate responded with insults, writing, in five different languages, “You are a son of a bitch…).

This is how Dudud Aouate referred to Karim Benzema.

What is Muslim Brotherhood?

Muslim Brotherhood is the oldest Islamic organization in the Muslim and Arab world. It was founded in 1928. Countries such as the United States, Egypt and Russia, among others, classify it as a terrorist group.

The Egyptians Al Banna and Sayed Qutb were responsible for writing the ideology of the Muslim Brotherhood, which was created as a form of resistance to British colonialism.

The organization’s current leader, Mahmoud Ezzat, was sentenced to death by the Egyptian State Security Criminal Court. accused of acts of terrorism and sabotage and “foreign intelligence.” His predecessor, Mohamed Badía, was in office until 2013. He was arrested in August of that year.

