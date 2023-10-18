A discussion has arisen in France around former international Karim Benzema (35). The current striker of the Saudi Al-Ittihad is accused by Gérald Darmanin, the French Minister of the Interior, of having close contact with the Muslim Brotherhood. This is a Sunni Islamic movement that is registered as a terrorist organization in France.
