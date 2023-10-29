Karim Benzema (Lyon, 35 years old) has often been called the bad-aime, the “maldear” of French football. After Zinedine Zidane and until the emergence of Kylian Mbappé, he was the great footballer of his time, but he has never become a consensus idol like the other two mentioned. As if he didn’t quite fit in. When it was not because of his unexpansive character, it was because he did not sing La Marseillaise in the national team matches. When it was not because he said that Algeria, where his parents are from, was the country of his “heart”, it was because of more serious matters such as the case of blackmail over a sex video of another soccer player on the national team. Neither did he connect with a part of his fellow citizens, nor did they connect with him. It is as if the footballer were a mirror of some national neuroses.

The most recent episode in this history of disagreements occurred a few days ago when the French Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, blurted out during a television interview with CNews, a channel close to the extreme right: “Karim Benzema has, we all know, a notorious link with the Muslim Brotherhood.” In the orbit of the Muslim Brotherhood, a movement founded in 1928 in Egypt by Hassan al-Bana, groups such as the Palestinian Hamas emerged decades ago in the Middle East, but in France they are not considered terrorists. His critics attribute a desire to Islamize Western societies. Darmanin, standard-bearer of the right wing of the Government, did not provide any evidence of an accusation, which Benzema categorically denies. It doesn’t matter. From social networks, the minister’s words about the former Real Madrid fan jumped to Spain in a few days, and from there back to France, where they became a political issue. The minister’s cabinet responded this week to EL PAÍS: “We will not make any further comments on this issue.”

The new Benzema case —or should I say Darmanin case?—is “too easy a soap opera,” analyzes the veteran journalist of L’Equipe Vincent Duluc. He refers to the fact that Benzema represents a favorable target for this type of controversy. And he lists incidents or accusations – almost always related to his origins and his religion, his attachment or not to France, even his appearance – that have marked the career of the forward, five-time winner of the Champions League with Real Madrid and one of the Ballon d’Or. The latest controversy arises from a message on the social network X (former Twitter) on October 15. “All our prayers go to the inhabitants of Gaza,” wrote Benzema, “victims again of these unjust bombings that do not respect women and children.”

Darmanin regretted that, having more than 20 million followers on same month, from a high school teacher in Arras, in northern France. A senator from Los Republicanos, the sister party of the Spanish PP in France, said that, if his proximity to the Muslim Brotherhood is confirmed, the footballer should lose his French nationality and the Ballon d’Or. The ultra Éric Zemmour, presidential candidate in 2022, He directly linked Benzema to the murder of the professor in Arras. His lawyer, Hugues Vigier, has announced that he will denounce the minister for false information and public insults, and also for defamation of Zemmour.

What does Benzema have to excite people like this? The sociologist Stéphane Beaud, author of the essay Horrible, rich and evil: another look at the bleus, a few days ago in Le Parisian several explanations for France’s “fixation” with him. One is his way of living faith. When he arrived in Saudi Arabia this summer to play for Al Ittihad, he declared: “[En La Meca] you are in The true, you feel good, pure, it is exceptional. I wish all Muslims to go one day, that is where the truth is.” Beaud interprets that Benzema is a born againa Muslim rebornlike the so-called Christians reborn who discover or rediscover religious fervor as adults. Does this make it muslim brother? Not necessarily. In Saudi Arabia, furthermore, this organization is prohibited.

In an argument to which he agreed The FigaroDarmanin’s entourage affirms: “For years, we have noticed a drift in Karim Benzema’s positions towards a hard, rigorous Islam, characteristic of the ideology sisterist, which consists of disseminating Islamic norms in different spaces of society, especially in sports.” The minister’s advisors recall, for example, the sympathy, expressed on social networks, with a Russian martial arts fighter accused of inciting hatred after the publication of the Muhammad cartoons. A recently published book, When Islamism penetrates sport, by former gendarme and sociologist Médéric Chapitaux, abounds in the idea that radical Islam is increasingly influential in martial arts or football. Chapitaux cites studies according to which practices such as showering in underwear, praying in locker rooms or requesting halal food are becoming more common.

The sociologist Beaud puts forward another reason for the French “fixation” with Benzema: his reluctance to break with the environment where he grew up, the environment of the banlieue, the impoverished suburbs with a population of North African origin. Loyalty to childhood friends, some of whom ended up in crime, has probably been paid dearly. “It is true that he prefers the company of his old companions to that of the jet set”, writes his former lawyer, Alain Jacubowicz, in the book Either I win or I learn. “I always thought that he felt guilty for his success compared to his friends in the neighborhood, because things could have gone badly for him too. Maybe that’s why he likes to give an image of bad boy [chico malo]. One of his closest friends confessed to me one day with a big smile that, for his birthday, he would have liked to have been able to give him a few days in prison. As if thus fulfilling a dream: that of truly having the credentials of a bad boy.

The other character, in this story, also has North African origins and grew up in a working class family. He is, in his own way, the bad boy in the Government of President Emmanuel Macron. Gérald Darmanin (Valenciennes, 41 years old) unapologetically displays his ambition to replace him. The accusation against Benzema, according to Duluc, “is a political calculation that is not based on much, or anything.” He is not the first politician to have dealings with him. In the midst of the scandal over the blackmail of Valbuena, others thought that it was not the time to go to the national team while being accused. He did not play in either the 2018 World Cup, which France won, or the 2022 World Cup, in which he was a finalist. He once complained: “When I dial, I’m French; When not, I am Arab.” He is not a prophet in his land, nor a kind idol like Zidane and Mbappé, but he has something that the other two lack. cracks. He reflects the realities and obsessions of this society, from racism to fear of Islamization. Karim Benzema explains, perhaps unintentionally, today’s France.

