The last days of the market can be very intense in Albacete. The club works on the arrival of reinforcements but the priority is still the output operation. And it is that Chema Núñez is expected to leave the La Mancha club and in the last hours Karim Azamum has asked to leave the La Mancha club.

The midfielder has an offer from Troyes, a team that leads the French Second Division although he has a contract with Albacete until June 2022. Albacete will try to speed up their departure but first they have to find a replacement to be able to face this possible departure to have guarantees in their squad. Karim has not had much prominence this season in the white team, after playing 990 minutes in 17 games, being behind other players in that position such as Diamanka, Silvestre or Jean Jules.

The possible departure of Karim could lead to Albacete having more salary margin to be able to make signings in the market. Everything indicates that all these open operations will have to be resolved on Monday, the day this January transfer market closes.