Mexico.- Surprises, intrigues and mysteries await the brave who board the ship to the Brava Island, the new original series of TelevisaUnivision’s VIX+ platform. This production is made up of a stellar cast and EL DEBATE had the opportunity to talk with the Karen Flores about his role in the series.

addictive series

“Isla Brava” presents an addictive story full of secrets, hidden desires and love affairs, which will begin to come to light after the kidnapping of Alfredo, the owner of a luxurious hotel.

“It is not this series in which you have to wait until the last chapter to see the outcome. In which each chapter happens one thing after another and keeps you waiting all the time and you love a character and then you hate him and then you love him again, ”said Karena.

In the series, Karena plays the daughter of Alfredo and Lucia, a seemingly perfect young woman who lives crushed by the weight of her parents’ expectations.

“Mora seems to have grown from a very young age, without being aware of how much she has been manipulated by Alfredo and he, as a father, maintains a very perverse relationship with his daughter,” commented the actress.

The production was filmed on location, offering the authenticity of a tourist resort on a paradisiacal island. For Karena it was quite an adventure to join this project.

“It was too beautiful, we went to film in the Canary Islands for three months and that time was like a dream. Although we didn’t know each other that well at first, the entire cast became a real family.”