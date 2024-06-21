More than five million people voted for Karen Sevillano—more votes than any Colombian senator or mayor has received in the last elections. But she was not running for elected office. Sevillian, a influencer from the city of Cali, which first became known in the pandemic through TikTok, was the winner this week of the reality The house of the famous, the first edition of a North American franchise Big Brother in Colombia, and which gave RCN Televisión one of the largest ratings on the small screen of the year. “It’s very easy to be on television and look perfectly good,” she said at the end of the recording, who is one of the few people on the planet who always looks impeccable in front of the cameras. The house of the famous He recorded the participants, most of them locally famous actors, 24 hours a day for four months. “The truly difficult thing is being you, with everything you are,” added Sevillano.

For that last reason, by appearing authentic in the television world of the inauthentic, and talking about racism and inequality among celebrities who normally prefer not to touch on these topics, her fans believe she won the vote. Behind her victory is the story of improbable social mobility, and very symbolic of the virtual economies of the 21st century. She went from being an Afro-Colombian woman without opportunities to becoming a viral influencer (she has 3.5 million followers on TikTok), and so on. reality in which 400 million have just been won. On Instagram he has 2.9 million followers, more than other well-known influencers in Colombia such as Wescol, ‘Marce’ La Recicladora or Senator Jota Pe Hernández.

“I know that money comes and goes… and it better come,” Sevillano said smiling as he began his speech before the vote, in which he described himself as a “fun, outgoing, often boisterous person.” “Maybe I didn’t grow up with the best opportunities. While he was selling sandals downtown, or serving ice cream for 25,000 pesos, he said: I want to buy my parents a house. Before she was famous she was a model webcamer, a past that does not hide. “Since when is being a webcam an insult to denigrate someone, good for the old women who in this country without opportunities look for a way to get ahead no matter what,” she said at a conference of these erotic actresses, defending the profession.

During the reality, Sevillano said that she grew up in a tenement, where she lived with four siblings and their parents in the same room, and that she was discriminated against for being black both there and at school. “Being a black girl is not easy,” she told the audience, crying. But he didn’t just talk about her. “In Timbiquí and Guapi, Cauca, which are towns where mostly black people live and are forgotten, public schools are not the same as in Cali, in Bogotá, or in Medellín,” he said, giving class to an audience of classmates. “People are judged by their attitudes, but unfortunately, before our attitudes, they see our skin color,” she noted in another episode.

Most of Sevillano’s classmates, white or mixed race, did not debate the issue of racism with her. Omar Murillo, the only other black contestant, did. “We cannot pretend that we are all equal,” Sevillano asked Murillo, in chapter 58, when he insisted that he did not want to be an activist for black people but for “humanity,” since others like Martin Luther King Jr. already fought against segregation. “White people must be aware of the privilege they have in society, because it is more difficult for us as black people, because a white person running is an athlete, while a black person running is a thief,” Sevillano responded.

Newsletter The analysis of current events and the best stories from Colombia, every week in your mailbox RECEIVE THE

It is not a new complaint in activist groups, academics, or even in the office of the vice presidency of Colombia, which Francia Márquez has occupied since August 2022. But Sevillano is neither an activist nor a politician. She has become known more for her humor than for her denunciations. Still, she struck a chord on a national television entertainment program for speaking frankly about tougher topics than usual.

“I’m happy,” said another influencer from Cali, Lali Fernando Riasco, saying that he read racist comments against Sevillano because of what he said and how he spoke. “It is very important to highlight this, because it represents seeing a black woman speak about different social problems such as class differences, state abandonment, structural racism,” she added. Rossi Lemos, Chocó news presenter on RCN Televisión, also celebrated: “In times where being authentic seems to be difficult, Karen Sevillano has shown us that she has to continue being us.”

Sevillano had already had two previous appearances in other, lesser-known reality shows, Hard against the wall and LOL Colombia. He had achieved a draw in the last one, but had not won. A reality, for anyone who has seen one, it is more acting than reality, although it is sold as the latter: there are scripts, fights manipulated by the producers to generate reconciliations, disputes that seem straight out of soap operas. And, as Juan Villoro explains in his book I am not a robot, the program locks people in a space where they are always watched and the viewer morbidly watches how those who look like castaways on a desert island can survive, or kill each other. “In reality, being part of captivity is worth more than leaving confinement: whoever is freed loses,” writes Villoro.

Who does Latin America want to see survive on the desert island? Trans actress Wendy Guevara, also an influencer in Mexico, won the Mexican version of The House of the Famous in 2023 and, like Sevillano, spoke against discrimination, in her case against trans women. Guevara surpassed, like Sevillano, several actors of local fame. It was said that he won, like Sevillano, because of his naturalness and self-confidence. Influencers, however, are another version of staged authenticity. “The truly difficult thing is being you, with everything you are,” says Sevillano. That is true both within reality and within TikTok. When you can talk about discrimination on social networks or on television, the audience seems to say, something is touching the real world.

Subscribe here to the EL PAÍS newsletter about Colombia and here to the channel on WhatsAppand receive all the information keys on current events in the country.