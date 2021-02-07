It reinvents itself! Karen Schwarz couldn’t hide her excitement as she revealed that she is about to launch her first clothing collection.

Through her social networks, the host of Yo soy said that she will start as a businesswoman with this line of women’s garments.

A few weeks ago, the former beauty queen announced that she was working on a new personal project, in which she was starting from scratch with a friend and partner Eva Venegas.

“More beautiful things are coming of which we can already embrace and continue cultivating. When (arises) that little flame of wanting to do more looking for your dreams, your own projects, and from the hand of a great partner Evavenegas, you are no longer afraid of anything, “he said at the time.

After that, Schwarz is a few days away from presenting her clothing line, designed by herself, which will be sold through the Veneva brand.

“Only 4 days left! By Karen Schwarz with veneva. Always thinking of you women. Comfort and quality are our pillars”He wrote in his Instagram post.

Karen Schwarz Post Photo: Instagram Capture

On the other hand, Karen Schwarz, a few days ago, ruled out having plans to premiere her own program on TV and I assure that she feels happy to have returned to I am.

“Right now I am in I am and I am the happiest person. I have always wanted to return to I Am. I’m gratefull. I come home with a smile from ear to ear. I am happy but what comes next is a project of mine, not on television”, He expressed.

Karen Schwarz, latest news:

