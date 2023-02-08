After leaving Latina, Karen Schwarz focuses on other personal projects and surprised her followers by proudly showing the mark left by the birth of her daughter.

karen schwarz He has maintained a solid and long-lasting career in front of the screens of different television houses. However, she recently said goodbye to a long facet of her life after leaving Latina after 11 years as part of said channel. Now, the former beauty queen has decided to focus on her clothing brand, which she promotes on social media. In this way, she caused astonishment and admiration by sharing a short video in a bikini, in which she shows the scar left by the cesarean section of one of her daughters.

Karen Schwarz’s post

Through his official Instagram account, karen schwarz He uploaded a clip to promote the line of bikinis that he has released for the summer season. Ezio Oliva’s wife had no problem showing the mark she has on her belly, the product of the birth of one of her little ones.

His actions were not only highlighted by his fans, but they also expressed their full support, considering that it is rare for a public figure so present in the media to want to appear as is before cameras.

“This is how everyone should be on social networks, without Photoshop, without filters, real”, “How beautiful to know that, finally, a woman on TV shows herself as is, and thus encourages the normalization of a real body”, “Beautiful with the real marks of every mother who gave life, natural and without filters“, are some of the messages that are read in the post.

Karen Schwarz fans express their admiration for her. Photo: Karen Schwarz/Instagram

Karen Schwarz’s emotional message to Latina

The businesswoman also generated astonishment when she announced that she was leaving Latina after 11 years working as a communicator in the well-known television house. Through networks, she wrote a heartfelt message to remember all the good things that this unforgettable experience has left her.

“Closing chapters. Thanks, Latina. And so 11 years have passed since I started on TV. I arrived as Karen and I am calling myself ‘mom’, I came to the channel alone and now I am accompanied by my fat women, I arrived single and I am leaving hand in hand with the love of my life”, the popular ‘Chinita’ said at first”. wrote karen schwarz.

Karen Schwarz was the host of “La voz Perú”. Photo: Instagram capture/Karen Schwarz

How old is Karen Schwarz?

karen schwarz He came into the world in January 1984, so it is currently known that he is 39 years old. On the contrary, her husband Ezio Oliva was born in the city of Lima at the end of 1988. With this information, it is confirmed that the beloved presenter is 4 years and 11 months older than her beloved. Despite this, they have let the age difference not be an obstacle to their romance and they are more in love than ever on social networks.