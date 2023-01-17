Everything has its end, nothing lasts forever. Karen Schwartz He said goodbye to Latina Televisión after 11 years providing his services in front of the screens. On this occasion, the presenter who went through “La voz Perú”, “La voz kids”, “La voz generación” and “Yo soy” issued a statement through her official Instagram account advancing her departure from the channel. Ezio Oliva’s wife did not miss the opportunity and she thanked for the opportunity to be chosen and bring entertainment to Peruvian families.

Karen Schwarz announces her departure from Latina

“Closing chapters. Thanks, Latina. And so 11 years have passed since I started on TV. I arrived as Karen and I am calling myself ‘mom’, I came to the channel alone and now I am accompanied by my fat women, I arrived single and I am going hand in hand with the love of my life”, the popular ‘Chinita’ said at the beginning.

“I arrived as a communicator and today I add to this passion of driving my biggest business dream called Valente by Karen Schwarz. In summary, thanks to Latina for these beautiful 11 ​​years, ”she added to the post on Instagram.

Karen Schwarz was the host of “La voz Perú”. Photo: Instagram capture/Karen Schwarz

Karen Shwarz broke down by revealing that Ezio suffers from anxiety attacks

Karen Schwartz Y ezio olive They make up one of the most stable couples in Peruvian show business. They have built a solid relationship thanks to the support between each other in the most difficult moments. Both have been able to overcome various obstacles over the years and have even been together when health was a concern.

However, to date, it was not known that the musician continued to present symptoms and signs of the aforementioned mental disorder. It was after the singing battle of three of his pupils from “La voz Perú” that the artist decided to touch on the subject through an anecdote that he experienced in rehearsals with one of his students.

Karen Schwarz congratulated her partner, Ezio Oliva, for not letting his mental disorder defeat him on several occasions. Photo: Composition LR/Latina Shot

What happened to the typical dress that Karen Schwarz was going to wear in Miss Universe 2009?

The contenders for the crown miss Universe They follow a series of requirements to be part of that event. Prior to her trip to the Bahamas, the television presenter also prepared all the clothing that she would wear in Miss Universe, including the typical costume that was designed by the designer Ricardo Dávila, who with the help of 16 people made the costumes for the diablada, inspired by the dance of Puno. In addition, she wore an embroidery of Lake Titicaca on her cape.

After exposing her typical costume to the public, the La Paz authorities issued a statement in which they stated that it was an improper appropriation of Bolivian heritage by the Peruvian representative in the beauty contest. Likewise, Pablo Groux, Bolivian Minister of Culture at the time, mentioned that the costumes represent the dance of the diablada, originally from Bolivia and not from Peru.

In 2009, Karen Schwarz represented Peru in Miss Universe, but was criticized by Bolivian authorities. Photo: composition LR/Andina/Historias del Perú y del mundo

How old are Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz?

The romance between Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva began several years ago. They both met very young and now they have a little daughter, but many wonder how many years apart this couple is. The television host was born in 1984, while the singer is from 1988, therefore their age difference is 4 years and 11 months.

Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva were symbolically married in 2015. Photo: composition LR/karenschwarzespinoza/Instagram

Ezio Oliva proposed to Karen Schwarz as a religious

Through her official Instagram account, Karen Schwarz celebrated Ezio Oliva’s birthday, but the vocalist surprised her by proposing to the host as a religious: “Yes, a thousand times yes. My dream come true, getting married for religious with my daughters present. We were always clear that we would marry only civilly, but our daughters aroused the desire to take the next step, before God.

Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva dance the norteña marinera in “La voz kids”

During a broadcast of “La voz kids”, Karon Schwarz and Ezio Oliva did not hesitate to interpret a live northern sailor, surprising the public with the chemistry that both presented in front of cameras.

How tall is Karen Schwarz?

Karen Schwartz and Ezio Oliva have established themselves as one of the most solid and lasting couples within the Peruvian show business. However, the difference in height between the two is what has most attracted the attention of their followers. The model also said that She is 1.78 m tall without wearing heels.