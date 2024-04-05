Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva, two well-known figures on the media scene, have once again made the headlines. This time, former beauty queen and television host Karen Schwarz decided to reveal aspects of her married life with singer Ezio Oliva that she finds difficult to bear. In a candid confession, Schwarz detailed how Oliva's nocturnal tendencies test her patience and revealed an intimate and rarely seen aspect of her relationship.

Ezio Oliva, known for his charisma and musical talent, was quick to offer his point of view. This exchange of views between Schwarz and Olive It took place on the América Televisión program 'Mande qué mande'.

What bothers Karen Schwarz about Ezio Oliva?

Karen Schwarz She revealed the aspects of her husband Ezio Oliva that she finds difficult to tolerate and shared her impressions on the program 'Mande qué mande'. “There are things that stun me. You tell me at 11 or 12 at night 'love, shall we have dinner?', and I have one eye open and the other closed because I get up at 6 in the morning (…). “I'm late everywhere with you, everywhere,” said the former beauty queen.

The endless parties are another point of friction. Karen describes how, after hours of socializing, she longs to return home, while Ezio immerses himself in the festive atmosphere. This disparity in their biological clocks and leisure preferences highlights the constant trade-offs in their shared life. “When the fat girls are asleep… Ezio starts with the pipe, the shower, and I start 'aaah, please'”Schwarz said.

What did Ezio Oliva answer?

Faced with his wife's statements, Ezio Oliva did not remain silent. With a defense that shows affection, the singer explained: “I'm a little nocturnal.” He acknowledged the differences in their lifestyles, but also stressed their desire to find moments of intimacy and connection within the busy lives they both lead.

“Actually, I'm doing things all day, Karen too, and it's really the only time when the fat girls are no longer around, but, of course, I look for an excuse to watch a movie, or to stay for a while or go to eat and, of course, Karen is already dead because she has to get up at six in the morning, which I can't do,” Oliva added.

Karen Schwarz exposes Ezio Oliva

In a talk with Verónica Linares for her YouTube channel, Karen Schwarz She opened her heart about her life as a couple with Ezio Oliva. In May 2023, the former television presenter offered an in-depth analysis of Oliva's personality and her day-to-day experience, which surprised many.

“He really likes women, he's flirtatious, very sociable, he knows how to get in quickly, that's how he won me over. I know where he's going, but it's his personality, I can't do anything. He is restless, he suffers from anxiety, everything mixes up, but I swear to you that he is a good boy. If he comes with his extra drinks, he goes to the living room, he doesn't go into the room, and if I'm sleeping there with my daughters, I don't want them to smell alcohol,” commented Schwarz.

