He has things very clear. Karen Schwarz was one of the most recent guests on the ‘America Today’ program. During the live broadcast, the space drivers did not hesitate to ask her about her marriage to Ezio Oliva. Both maintain one of the most stable relationships in local entertainment despite the fact that the singer lives 15 days in our country and the same amount of time in Mexico.

What did Karen Schwarz say about her husband, Ezio Oliva?

karen schwarz He pointed out that all couples operate their relationship differently and that all of these ways are valid. In her case, she has managed to float her romance with ezio olive even though they usually live in different countries for a couple of weeks a month.

“Youyou decide what you want. In my case, for example, Ezio lives 15 days in Mexico, 15 days in Peru. Now, he goes to Spain for a month and what we have decided is that he goes away for 2 weeks and I arrive (go) 2 weeks with my fat women (daughters) to spend birthdays with him ”Karen declared.

When asked if she would be willing to leave all her emotional and work ties in the country to move to the Aztec nation and thus accompany Ezio, Karen was very emphatic with her answer.

“No (I would not leave everything for a man). I can love him and I love him because he is the man of my life. However… I love myself more”, said the ex-beauty queen very sure.

What did Ezio Oliva say about his height difference with Karen Schwarz?

ezio oliveHe was in ‘Préndete’ and he was not spared from the jokes of Kurt Villavicencio, better known as ‘Metiche’. The driver emphasized the great difference in height between the two, using his well-known sarcasm. However, the Peruvian musician assured that his partner really likes to wear heels when they go out.

“Clearly Karen is taller than me, but she’s always seen in heels and I don’t have a problem. I invite all the gentlemen who have taller wives and who wear heels, don’t be insecure,” Ezio Oliva mentioned with a laugh.

What did Karen Schwarz say about her nose job?

The former TV host referred to her much-noted operations: rhinoplasty and breast augmentation, however, she argued that it was a decision promoted by the Miss Peru organization when she won the crown:“When I had a nose job, it was not my own decision, it was because I was a candidate for Miss Peru and they told me I had to do it, I felt obligated and said: ‘Let’s go with everything’.”

Did Karen Schwarz not want to participate in Miss Peru?

karen schwarzrevealed that she never wanted to be a candidate for Miss Peru; but that she decided to compete because her mother and a close friend of hers motivated her.

“I took some photos and my friend was in charge of sending these photos to the Miss Peru organization. They called me to casting. When they accepted me I said no, there was no way, but my mom told me ‘Karen, you just graduated, a little femininity wouldn’t hurt you’. On the third or fourth, I just accepted, ”she said.

