Karen Schwarz surprised her Instagram followers by sharing a cute photo with her Ezio Oliva. The couple is in Miami, Florida, with one of their daughters. However, the detail that attracted the most attention was the message that it spread in the publication.

Through the platform, the host of Yo soy revealed that she decided to close the doors to love before meeting who is now her husband and father of her little girls. She said she had given up hope of finding her soul mate after being single for several months.

“When the possibility of falling in love did not exist for me, because I decided so after 2 years of being alone, that internal struggle of not wanting to feel anything for anyone appeared “ said the also model.

However, he added that this idea changed when he ran into Ezio Oliva: “Here they see me, in love to the bone after eight years and with two beautiful angels.”

Finally, he left a reflection on love for all Instagram users after his sentimental experience. “Love is not searched for or handpicked, it arrives when it has to arrive and here I am dedicated to building new dreams with my family”, expressed Karen Schwarz in Instagram.

Karen Schwarz was replaced in I am after trip with Ezio Oliva

Giovanna Valcárcel officially debuted as a presenter in Yo soy by replacing Karen Schwarz, who is on vacation with Ezio Oliva and the eldest of his daughters. The host of Women in command surprised viewers with her presence in front of the screens.

Through social networks, the new member of the cast of Yo soy announced the function that she would perform on Saturday, April 4 in the edition of Great battles, great celebrities.

“I tell you that I started on social networks, so look for us on YouTube. I will be doing it live and at 9.30 pm I will be doing my Karencita’s work, “he said on Instagram.

