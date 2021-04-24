On the night of Friday, April 23, Karen Schwarz communicated, through her Instagram stories, that she managed to overcome the coronavirus (COVID-19) and that he would return to the conduction of I am, great battles for this Saturday 24th edition.

“Tomorrow we return to one of the things I love the most, work … Yo Soy, great battles 9.30 pm,” wrote the figure from Latina.

The announcement of Karen Schwarz’s return to the small screen comes 14 days after confirming that she, along with her husband, singer Ezio Oliva, had tested positive for COVID-19.

On that occasion, the host of Yo soy regretted that despite having complied with the security protocols, she was infected.

“I’m fine, I’m calm (…). My husband and I are hand in hand in this, but I want to embrace the Yo soy de Latina team from a distance for having given me all the support, ”she said at the time during a live link with Yo soy.

During the process of their recovery, the couple used their social networks to share their experiences fighting the virus with their followers. In one of her most emotional posts, Karen Schwarz admitted that it was inevitable not to be afraid of the disease.

“It is impossible not to be afraid of everything that can happen to us in life, but the power of the mind is stronger than you can imagine,” he wrote.

Karen Schwarz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.