A few days ago, Karen Schwarz received several criticisms after announcing the price of the dresses of the clothing line that she just launched, because, according to many users, the garments would have a very high cost.

After this impasse, the TV host dedicated a message to all her detractors, although she did not specify on the subject of her clothing collection, she referred to the attacks she has been receiving on social networks.

“I had saved the aggression of so many people, at a time complicated by the pandemic that we are going through, towards me and other people. They insult each other, “began Karen Schwarz in her Instagram video.

“There is nothing more beautiful in life than taking care of what you do”, he advised people. “Only rescue what adds to you, what makes you grow,” added the presenter of I am, great battles.

He also asked users not to waste time on ephemeral things.

“You worried about such ephemeral, unreal things … Really take care of what is important. Let’s not waste time, we are not there for that, not today or ever, it depends on you. You direct your head and your heart ”, he concluded.

Karen Schwarz recently launched her first clothing collection with a very close friend, who guided her in this new project.

