Karen Schwarz was affected by the death of Victor Gonzales, a renowned Peruvian star designer.

“The sensitive death of Víctor Gonzáles is reported today 06/04/2021. We ask for your prayers for your eternal rest and enjoyment of the glory of the Lord in heaven “, was the brief statement published from the official networks of the dressmaker.

Víctor Gonzáles died. Photo: Víctor Gonzáles / Instagram

Given this, the host of Yo soy resorted to the Instagram profile to write a meaningful farewell message to the one who designed several dresses for important events.

“I love you so much, Víctor Gonzáles. It pains me to know that we will never have those long conversations again, it pains me to know that we will never laugh so hard at each dress fitting.. It hurts me to know that you left and I couldn’t tell you one more time that everything will be okay. Rest in peace friend of my heart, “he said. Karen schwarz in his message, which was accompanied by several photos of the dressmaker’s work.

Karen Schwarz mourns the death of designer to the stars. Photo: Karen Schwarz / Instagram

Ezio Oliva’s wife was also joined by other renowned television figures. “What sad news, I can not believe it, it leaves a deep pain in all of us who knew his talent and friendship”, Stated Maricarmen Marín. “Too sad to learn of your departure. God keep him in his glory, ”said Maju Mantilla. “This is too hard a blow … Rest in Peace, dear friend”, mentioned, in turn, Daniela Darcourt.

Tula Rodríguez, Korina Rivadeneira, Michelle Soifer, Leslie Águila and Brenda Carvalho also sent their messages of condolences.

Karen Schwarz, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.