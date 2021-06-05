Karen Schwarz was very moved by the elimination of ‘Carmencita Lara ‘from I am, since she was fond of the little girl during all the time that she was consecrated.

The impersonator ended up losing in a second battle against ‘Mon Laferte’, who received three votes in favor from Mauri Stern, Michelle Soifer and Ángel López.

Following the jury’s decision of I am, Karen schwarz he couldn’t help but be sad about the result. “My beautiful. My heart breaks, I swear, you want you to stay, they are both very talented. I see you and I see my daughter. It was a pleasure to see you on the stage of Yo soy, singing with so much feeling. Promise me that you will return ”, said the driver.

‘Carmencita Lara’ assured that she will return, but with more force to resume her seat as a consecrated woman.

“I’m going to come back with more punch, and an honor to compete with you ‘Mon’ ”, said the little girl, who was fired amid applause.

I am: jury asks for the return of ‘Carmencita Lara’

After being eliminated, Ángel López and Michelle Soifer asked ‘Carmencita Lara’ to return to Yo soy, a new generation for her consecrated chair.

“Somehow Carmencita has to come back because each artist has a unique essence. This is a contest, but when an artist leaves, there is a conflict because we want to keep them. It is a love that we feel for these great talents who are beginning, ”said the Puerto Rican producer.

For her part, the singer highlighted the little girl’s talent during the galas. “You have knocked down loud all these days. Be proud and come back whenever you want ”, she mentioned.

