Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva make up one of the most solid couples on the Peruvian radar; However, in recent weeks they have been dealing with a real test in their relationship. Facing distance is complicated, according to the former Latina Televisión host, but they try to stay in touch as long as they can. As a result of the love they built for more than 10 years and three weddings, they have formed a family with their two youngest daughters. Now, the former Miss Peru is encouraged to talk about this new life with her husband and provides details.

What did Karen Schwarz say about Ezio Oliva?

In a recent interview with ‘Día D’, Karen Schwarz referred to possible infidelity in the relationship. Let us remember that Ezio Oliva moved to Spain to promote his career. “I am not blind to saying that Ezio cannot be unfaithful to me or that I can be unfaithful to him, that is in everyday life. I would never say no (infidelity would happen). But today I am committed to Ezio, I love Ezio, I admire and respect him. Why let go of the man I love for a one-night stand?,” she said, her voice breaking.

Along these lines, the model also made it clear that she prefers to know – through Ezio Oliva – that love is over, before going through infidelity. “I have told her that she should stay with me because she is happy. I don’t want a man by my side who doesn’t admire me, who doesn’t love me, who doesn’t respect me. I’d rather him tell me that he doesn’t love me than find out that our relationship died. It’s difficult, but we always talk about it,” added Karen Schwarz.

What did Karen Schwarz say about infidelity?

The reporter in charge of the interview asked him if he would forgive infidelity on the part of Ezio Oliva, to which she responded. “It would be immature to say yes or no. I think one has to live it. Nowadays men can tell you ‘I love you’, but down the road only they know what they want. But I can say that he is the man of my life, to whom I said ‘yes’ three times and I would marry him four, five or six times if there is (money), I want to enjoy love,” she said.

Why did Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva’s relationship go through a crisis?

In the same interview with ‘Día D’, Karen Schwarzrevealed that at the beginning of the romance, Ezio Oliva “broke her heart” by telling her that he missed another person. “Karen, no more here, because I miss someone else. I had given my life, I had opened my heart, I had already fallen in love, and he told me ‘bye’.” Later, Ezio Oliva would apologize for the serious mistake of having taken it as an option. “He told me: ‘I want to be with you.'”

Karen Schwarz joins as CARE ambassador

Karen Schwarzjoined as ambassador of the NGO CARE Peru to an emotional event at the El Dorado School in Puente Piedra, in commemoration of the Month of the Girl. This event is part of the “Girls with Opportunities” project, which since 2016 has been dedicated to empowering students from vulnerable areas of Peru, allowing them to continue their educational trajectories in search of achieving their goals.

Karen Schwarz is the image of ONE CARE Peru. Photo: Diffusion

The event took place in the courtyard of the educational institution and included a particularly significant moment: the unveiling of a mural created by the students themselves. This mural symbolizes the fight for gender equality and the importance of girls being the owners of their own future. Karen Schwarz, who is now part of the CARE Peru organization, highlighted the importance of education as an engine of transformation for young women.



