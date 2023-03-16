Karen Schwarz was moved after referring to the hard times she experienced while working on television. In this regard, the former beauty queen revealed that when she was pregnant with her second daughter, Cayetana, she decided to stop the insults and nicknames that her detractors gave her. “I think I lasted a lot. I mean, I’m not going to allow another stone. May my value as a woman, as a human being, be humiliated at the national level.”held the exmodel.

It should be noted that the wife of singer Ezio Oliva He gave these statements in an interview with the psychologist Lizbeth Cueva for the YouTube channel Todos Sanamos”.