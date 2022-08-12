During the last 13 years, Karen Black He has worked hard, becoming one of the main figures of Peruvian television. Thanks to her versatility, she has managed to perform as a model and, also, as a driver. This is how she was able to lead “Yo soy”, along with Adolfo Aguilar and other well-known characters for several seasons.

Karen Schwarz is a well-known television presenter and entertainer. Photo: Instagram.

She has performed in programs on Latina, América Televisión, among other media; and she is one of the most charismatic presenters of the local show. Today she is married to singer Ezio Oliva, former Adammo vocalist, and they both have minor children together. However, Oliva has not been the first love that the tall driver has had.

Who is Carlos Trujillo?

Carlos Trujillo is an outstanding equestrian rider, who always performs races in the Jockey Club of Peru. It was there that he met Karen Schwarz, and it was his first known partner.

Between 2007 and 2010, Karen Schwarz was in a relationship with jockey Carlos Trujillo. Photo: Karen Schwarz-Facebook.

According to the late newscast “A Primera Hora”, which made a note to both of them in 2009, the athlete would measure 1.30 meters, that is, he is 50 centimeters shorter than the model, who today is married to Ezio Oliva, who is also much shorter than her in stature. Trujillo and Schwarz met at the end of 2007, and from there until 2010 they had a relationship.

Why did they end their relationship?

In 2012 she was interviewed by a medium, where she was asked about the rider, and she revealed that they have become good friends. She did not specify the reasons why she broke up with Trujillo; However, she denied that it was due to a case of infidelity. At the time she had been linked back then with model Mark Ruiz Gonzales. She hinted that the decision was mutually agreed.

Karen Schwarz surprised by making a confession about her relationship with Ezio Oliva. Photo: Instagram/Karen Schwarz

“I admire him to this day, because he is a person who has grown enormously professionally. He wins very important races and that makes me proud of him. (We) talked on the phone, the truth is that I never believed that couples who broke up could be friends, but with him I understood that it can be done, “he mentioned to Trome.

Who is Karen Schwarz’s husband?

Currently, Karen Black She is married to the Peruvian singer and composer Ezio Oliva. As a result of their relationship, the couple has two minor daughters.

Both the presenter and her husband often share family photos and videos with their thousands of followers on social networks, especially on Instagram.

Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva celebrated another year of romantic relationship. Photo: Karen Schwarz/Instagram.

Karen Schwarz defends her marriage

The model and host Karen Schwarz has not hesitated to show solidarity with her husband, Ezio Oliva, for the amorous advances that a user has been making on her social networks, especially on Instagram.

Karen Schwarz was answering questions on social networks about her relationship with Ezio Oliva. Photo: Instagram composition/Karen Schwarz/Ezio Oliva

“I always try to be a very happy woman, but when there are things that shock my heart… Karen’s lioness comes out… I’m not going to name names, but it has happened to me that a ‘pillina’ writes to Ezio (Oliva) and obviously I’m going to put myself as a lioness if they are cheeky, “revealed the public figure.

When did Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva get married?

In 2015, Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva undertook a trip to Punta Cana, where they had a symbolic wedding. Later, when they returned to Peru, the presenter and the singer contracted a civil marriage.

In May of this 2022, the former Miss Peru told very enthusiastically that she and her partner are already planning to get married religiously. Apparently the union would take place in 2023.

Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva will marry before the Church in the coming months. Photo: Instagram composition

Karen Schwarz responds to leak of alleged intimate video with Ezio

A few years ago, Ezio Oliva, today the husband of Karen Schwarz, starred in an intimate video that was leaked on social networks. For this reason, the Latina driver herself referred to the subject, categorically denying that she was the woman in the video, but she also assured that there would be no problem if the fact had been true.

Karen Schwarz was answering questions on social networks about her relationship with Ezio Oliva. Photo: Instagram composition/Karen Schwarz/Ezio Oliva

“I’m not the one in the video, but what if I were… I don’t understand, what would be the problem? Perhaps making love to the man you love, now my husband and father of my daughters, should I ever feel ashamed or afraid, “she specified.

Karen Schwarz reveals the date of her religious marriage with Ezio Oliva

Despite the years of relationship with Ezio Oliva, Karen Schwarz and the singer only married through the civil route. For this reason, the driver cleared the doubts of her followers on social networks by revealing the date on which she will religiously join the father of her daughters.

Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz took a well-deserved trip to rest from the work routine. Photo: Karen Schwarz/Instagram

The figure of “I am” assured that only in 2023 will they consummate their love before the church, although he did not give an exact day or month.

