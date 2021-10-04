Karen Schwarz decided to share a photograph of her showing that, like many women, she also has stretch marks on her body. The driver wanted to give a new assessment to something that many continue to consider as a sign of “imperfection” in the physical aspect.

“You are more than a photo, you are more than that ‘stupid perfection’ you always hear about, you are more than you can imagine,” reads the publication on Instagram of the Latina host.

In the published image, Schwarz shows a part of his hip with stretch marks.

“She is me, with a line more or less than you, with cellulite, stretch marks, scars,” described the presenter.

He also admitted that it was not easy to value his body as such. “It was a process to understand it, but when you have it clear, no more covers,” he said.

The comments of his followers did not wait. Several users supported the driver’s words.

“This is how we are perfect”, “I have more lines, but I feel very beautiful”, “This is exactly how I feel! I am perfect for me, which is what matters ”, were some of the comments.

In her photography, the model used some of the clothes she sells online as part of her endeavor. The driver’s underwear brand also carries an important message about female empowerment.

“With this project we want to help more women love and take care of themselves. For that, you need to work on self-esteem ”, reads the description of your brand. What’s more, Karen schwarz works hand in hand with Gaskets, a platform that provides comprehensive sexuality education to all of Latin America.