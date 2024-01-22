The influencer Ric La Torre has gained the trust of the followers of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' after he provided accurate data from each edition of the program, which turned out to be true. Now, it was the same singer-songwriter Ezio Oliva who was in charge of confirming the news through his social networks. Thus, the public met the first couple that will make up this new format. We tell you all the details below.

What did Ezio Oliva say about 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'?

Through your account Instagram official, the Peruvian singer responded to some comments in his last publication. There, he encountered the opinion of a follower, who asked him not to enter Latina's space.

“I hope they don't enter 'The Great Chef: Celebrities,'” he said. However, Ezio's response confirmed the data: “You'll see us there every night, muahahahaha”. It should be noted that, for the first time, a participant announces his entry into the program instead of leaving the task to the production itself.

Ezio Oliva published a video with his wife, Karen. Photo: Ric La Torre/X

What did Ric La Torre say about the entry of Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva?

The influencer highlighted that the information they gave him ended up being true. A day ago, he stated that Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz were the first couple guaranteed for 'The Great Chef: Celebrities x2'.

“Ezio Oliva, confirming that he will be in #ElGranChefFamosos x2 despite people's bad comments? 'You'll see us there every night.' I told them”, he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).