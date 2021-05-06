Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva, who in mid-April revealed that they tested positive for coronavirus, and then overcame the disease, joined the thousands of Peruvians who traveled to the United States to be vaccinated as soon as possible against COVID-19.

The national singer shared a photograph where he was seen with the driver at a place to receive the vaccine. The married couple moved to Texas.

The post was accompanied by a message to raise awareness about the importance of receiving the dose, since they know that many older adults are afraid of the side effects of the injection.

“There are still older adults who think not to get vaccinated, since they have doubts, fears and even beliefs about what could happen to them if they get the injection, but, from my point of view, the only truth is that the vaccine protects you from dying. “ , wrote Ezio Oliva.

In addition, Karen Schwarz’s partner pointed out that young people have the mission of explaining to adult relatives about the importance of getting vaccinated.

“That is why we young people have an obligation to convince our mothers, grandmothers, grandparents, uncles, etc. and give them the assurance that the only way out of this terrible pandemic is the vaccine. Good health for everyone ”, he concluded.

Karen Schwarz and Ezio Oliva were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the United States. Ezio Oliva / Instagram

Through her Instagram stories, the host of Yo soy emphasized that older adults should receive both doses to avoid unfortunate consequences if they become infected. In addition, Karen schwarz He said that he traveled, together with Ezio Oliva, to the United States because his health comes first.

