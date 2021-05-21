Ezio Oliva and Karen Schwarz were beyond excited as they celebrated their second daughter’s first birthday. The artists organized a tender surprise for their little girl and shared images on their social networks.

The last heiress of the famous couple turned one year old this Thursday, May 20, just a few weeks after her older sister and after television figures overcame the coronavirus. It is for this reason that they decided to have a small and intimate party for the two girls.

“Today we are celebrating our birthday! Antonia turned four years old on April 10 in the middle of a very difficult situation for my family when we caught Covid, so we couldn’t even give each other a hug since we were in isolation. Today we celebrate the first year of the little ones with this surprise. Happy life daughters of my heart, I love you as you cannot imagine. Thank you God for giving me this day with my family full and full of health, “wrote the singer.

In the video released by Ezio Oliva on Instagram, his eldest daughter can be seen being surprised by the detail and decorations inspired by mermaids. At the end of the clip the conceited of Karen schwarz they starred in a tender hug.

Karen Schwarz surprised with choreography in I am

The host of I am, new generation surprised with a dance number during the last gala of season 30, of which the impersonator of Princess Mily was the winner. Karen Schwarz did not hesitate to prepare a choreography that she presented during the first minutes of the Latina space.

To the rhythm of the song “Problema” by Daddy Yankee, the presenter won the applause of the judges and the comments of the viewers in the grand finale of the program. “(I’m) happy, the truth was that it was a tremendous challenge, but here I am for I am always, did you like it?”, He said after the dance.

Karen Schwarz breaks down in tears

In the Thursday May 20 edition of Yo soy, Karen Schwarz broke after listening to the Susan Ochoa impersonator, as she reminded her of the hard times she lived with her daughters after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Sorry to put me like this. I just heard the song. Today is my daughter’s birthday. I want to tell you both, because with one I couldn’t celebrate COVID-19. Today I celebrate with both of them. You are the confession of my love and I love you with all my heart ”, expressed the host.

