During the first minutes of I am from this April 10, Adolfo Aguilar He reported that Karen schwarz tested positive for coronavirus.

“Latina Televisión, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, has complied with all the biosafety protocols established by the Minsa for the care and protection of Latina’s family. Being consistent with our philosophy and responsibility, today we have to inform that our driver Karen Schwarz tested positive for COVID-19 and, therefore, all the people who had contact with her, due to the risk of contagion, are isolated to comply with their molecular tests that certify whether they were infected or not, ”Aguilar communicated.

“Faced with these results, which will eventually be communicated to us, our already established and validated security protocols will be activated. For this reason, our jury and driver will be connected from their homes, complying with the corresponding isolation ”, he added.

The host of the program was linked live to talk about her health and regretted having had to move away from Latina’s space, since she must be kept in quarantine.

“So many seasons together, I actually agree with your words. It could happen to anyone, it happened to me despite having complied with everything (protocols), but unfortunately this virus comes at the worst moment of our lives. I’m fine, I’m calm (…). My husband and I are hand in hand on this, but I want to hug the Yo soy de Latina team from a distance for having given me all the support ”, He expressed.

