For Karen Edith Rodríguez Angulo, a 31-year-old from Guasavana, specializing in gynecology was an easy decision when consider that it is the branch of medicine of good news, especially when it comes to pregnancies and births.

Among all the goals that the specialist has, is that of promote culture in annual check-upsbecause in Sinaloa the 50 percent of women do not practice them.

Why choose gynecology?

Because it is the most beautiful branch of medicine there is, because always or most of the time it is good news in terms of pregnancies and if it is a female pathology, most have a cure; I think that most of the time in this branch there are good things or situations that we can fix… What can I say, I really love my job, it makes me very happy to see my patient happy after the news of her pregnancy or after seeing my patient with her baby in her arms after giving birth.

What are the main effects that are currently being addressed within the health institution that you work?

That really depends on the age group, but for example in women of reproductive age, what we see most right now are pregnant patients to carry out prenatal care until birth and in patients who are not pregnant they are usually vaginal infections and check-ups to rule out any pathology .

Is culture lacking in the check-up that every woman must have annually after a certain age?

Of course. There are many taboos regarding the performance of the pap smear, when it has to be done, when we should start taking it and really that it be done because this study is annual. Less than 50 percent of women actually do it; then there is much for which we must give more information to the population so that they know what it is about and all the benefits of carrying out said study.

At what age do these types of taboos exist more?

In middle-aged women, above 35 to 40 years; I have patients of that age who have never had a Pap smear in their lives and, on the other hand, there are the girls, even minors, who are already sexually active and unaware that they should now have it done annually.

In Sinaloa, is there still a lack of gynecological care derived from machismo or shame?

Yes, it has happened to me many times due to the machismo of the couple that the specialist who checks them has to be a woman and not a man, but I have also had to attend to many women who ask for a gynecologist because they are ashamed to be checked by a man , and not necessarily because your partner disagrees; Much of this also has to do with the trust that you can transmit as a doctor because they are showing you their intimacy, which is something they do not normally do, and even less so before a complete stranger.

In minors, what kind of situations are those that lead them to seek gynecological care?

In patients under 18 years of age, consultations due to lack of control in the menstrual cycle are very common; many times it depends on the age and weight of the patient, but generally they come to an appointment in the first years of their menstruation and these irregularities in that time can be normal to a certain extent, but each patient is a different case and the attention is completely individualized.

What call or recommendation would you make to women?

There are check-ups that are annual, that are only for check-ups and that all patients should have, which are to detect or rule out any malignant pathology, such as pap smears and breast check-ups… You have to find out about it and have these check-ups done , we must remember that timely detections make a big difference.

What future goals do you have regarding your specialty?

I currently work at the IMSS of Costa Rica, Sinaloa, and although I have performed interventions in Culiacán and Los Mochis, I am about to open my office in Guasave; I also want to contribute my grain of sand to promote a culture in reviews and reduce the percentage of women who do not have them.