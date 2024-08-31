The Colombian Karen Palomeque She won the gold medal this Saturday for being the fastest athlete in the 100m of paraathletics at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, with a world record of 12.26 s.

“I am happy with what I have done and with one more medal at the Games. That tells me that the path is the right one, but I hope for more and better things.”he said. This is the third gold medal for the Colombian delegation in the games.

Karen had an extraordinary performance and dominated the track with her speed to take home the gold.

Palomeque is a Paralympic athlete from Antioquia who competes in speed and long jump events in international athletics competitions.

And Juan Campaz in the 100 meters of athletics T 38 won bronze and Darian Faisury Jiménez adds his third Paralympic medal (Tokyo: silver in 100m and bronze in 400m) after finishing third in the 100m T38 with a time of 12.53 s.

It was a good day for the Colombians, who won more Olympic medals. Francy Osorio and her guide, William Higuera, finished in seventh position in the 1,500 m T13 event, with a time of 4 min 40 s 70 in para-athletics.

