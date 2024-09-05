The Colombian parathlete Karen Palomeque shines at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, winning her second medal this Thursday, this time bronze.

Karen won the bronze medal in the T38 long jump with a mark of 4.99 m. This brought the national delegation’s total to 19 medals at these Games.

The T38 category is for athletes with slightly limited movement and coordination of the lower torso and legs, and on one side of the body or the whole body.

I had won gold

Karen Palomeque Photo:Ministry of Sport Share

Palomeque won the gold medal this Saturday for being the fastest athlete in the 100m of paraathletics at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, with a world record of 12.26 s.

Palomeque is a Paralympic athlete from Antioquia who competes in speed and long jump events in international athletics competitions.

In addition, this Thursday Buinder Bermúdez achieved third place in the 400 meters T13 at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

