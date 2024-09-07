The great figure of the Colombian delegation in thes 2024 Paralympic Games is Karen Palomequewho this Saturday won the gold medal in the 400 meters T38, the second in his personal record in Paris.

According to the criteria of

She is considered the Princess of Para-athletics and has been a five-time world champion, so she fits like a glove.

World brand

This Saturday, with a time of 58.67 s, she won the race with a new world record. She left the Hungarian with the silver medal, Luca Ekler, while the bronze went to Lindy Ave, from Germany.

She had already won gold in the 100 m with a world record of 12.26 seconds and in the T38 long jump she won the bronze medal with an attempt of 4.99 meters, a new American record.

“This category is open to athletes with paralysis or brain damage who may have coordination and balance problems. In her case, due to complications during childbirth, Karen Palomeque was born with hemiparesis, a condition that results in muscle weakness or partial paralysis on one side of the body and affects the left side,” says the website www.olympics.com

And he adds: “Karen Palomeque started in athletics at the age of eight, when the coach Raul Diaz traveled The Iguana looking for children to form an athletics school. It was a way of offering them a new horizon in a neighbourhood that was not immune to the country’s problems in the 1980s and 1990s.”

The publication notes that athletics served as a therapy to combat muscle weakness and mobility, balance and coordination problems on the left side of the body. “Difficulties that did not prevent him from standing out from a very early age. And the love for athletics was immediate,” says the publication.

This gold medal for Palomeque is the sixth in the country’s paraathletics, plus one silver and eight bronze medals for a total of 15 medals.

Colombia has seven gold medals, six silver medals and 13 bronze medals in the Paris competitions, which end this Sunday.

Sports