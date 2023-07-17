Baja California Sur.- Several days ago, Karen Jasmine she left her house and they no longer heard from her, that’s why the authorities of Baja California Sur ask for help to locate her.

The Attorney General of the State of Baja California Sur published a file Alba Protocol to try to locate Karen Jazmin Galvez Lopezof 17 years old.

It is detailed that the last time they saw her was the July 11 around 2:30 p.m., then He left home in the Altos de Miranda neighborhoodin Cabo San Lucasand they no longer heard from her.

Karen Jasmine He is approximately 1.63 meters tall, has a robust complexion, light brown complexion, wears a piercing on the right side of his nose, and it is unknown what he was wearing at the time of disappear.

To provide any data leading to locate herthey ask to call phone 911 of emergenciesor to 089or to 800-474-53-22.