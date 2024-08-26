Years go by but The Seven Deadly Sins continues to fascinate, also thanks to the sequel The 4 Knights of the Apocalypse recently arrived on Netflix with the first season. The charm of the series obviously does not leave cosplayers indifferent, as demonstrated Karen G with his Merlin Cosplaythe mysterious sorceress of the Seven Deadly Sins.

Merlin is a powerful sorceress and one of the Seven Deadly Sins, the team led by the protagonist Meliodas. In particular, she represents the deadly sin of Gluttony, represented by a boar-shaped tattoo on the left side of her neck. During the story, she shows that she has unparalleled magical abilities and knowledge, but also hides more than one secret.