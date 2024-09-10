A highly regarded Washington lawyer, advocate for some of the biggest tech companies and co-writer of ‘House of Cards’, she has coached Obama, Hillary Clinton and now the vice president in their election debates.

“Success is not illegal,” Karen Dunn was heard saying on Monday in the Virginia court where Google is being tried for possible dominance practices in the digital advertising market. The lawyer, one of the most prominent on the defense team, wanted to …

This content is exclusive for subscribers



